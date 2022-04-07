2,949 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $201,972,000 after buying an additional 241,439 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 319,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,319,000 after acquiring an additional 160,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $86.22. 55,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,942. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

