30,096 Shares in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mogo by 33.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,216 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mogo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,800,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 128,488 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mogo by 53,191.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 91,489 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mogo by 148.8% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Mogo in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

MOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Mogo stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.95. Mogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mogo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

