3,762 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $299,000.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Shares of LOVE opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $733.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.