3,800 Shares in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gogo by 50.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

