$420.63 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $420.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $413.90 million and the highest is $425.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $407.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Koppers’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

KOP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of KOP traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.56. 86,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,792. The company has a market cap of $518.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.93. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,259 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,911 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Koppers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Koppers by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after acquiring an additional 185,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.