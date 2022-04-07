43,510 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of MO opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

