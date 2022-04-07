4,861 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

