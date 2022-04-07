4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,167. The company has a market capitalization of $471.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $42.70.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after acquiring an additional 649,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.