58,240 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

