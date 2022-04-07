$65.50 Million in Sales Expected for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will report $65.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.30 million and the lowest is $64.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $54.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $294.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $295.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $347.85 million, with estimates ranging from $347.80 million to $347.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.
In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.
