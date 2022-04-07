$657.45 Million in Sales Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) to post $657.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.62 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CANO. Piper Sandler lowered Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CANO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 231,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,797. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

