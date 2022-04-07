$7.79 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.37 million to $8.21 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $31.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.36 million to $33.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profire Energy.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFIE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFIE stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 million, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.21.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

