8,005 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,076,000 after buying an additional 221,653 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS FLOT opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.