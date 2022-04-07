877 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,937 shares of company stock worth $8,217,843. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $498.17 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $548.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.92. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.04.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

