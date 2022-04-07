Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) has been given a €35.10 ($38.57) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

ARL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.67) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($31.10) price target on Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.68 ($30.42).

ETR ARL opened at €32.56 ($35.78) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €19.03 ($20.91) and a twelve month high of €30.20 ($33.19). The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

