ABB (NYSE:ABB) Price Target Cut to CHF 34

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.77.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ABB by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,380,000 after buying an additional 716,706 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,772,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

