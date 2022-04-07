ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.05

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 20544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 46,947 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

