Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) to post sales of $66.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.01 million and the highest is $79.20 million. Acadia Realty Trust reported sales of $69.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year sales of $273.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $323.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $291.52 million, with estimates ranging from $241.63 million to $341.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE AKR traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 889,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,079. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 276.93%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

