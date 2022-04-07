ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after buying an additional 503,957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 903,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 458,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACCO opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $765.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.98. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

