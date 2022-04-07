Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $298.54 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.99 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

