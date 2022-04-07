Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABOS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,194,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,629,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,067,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

