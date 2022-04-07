Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Acutus Medical reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.66. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

