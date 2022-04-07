ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

