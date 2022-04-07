Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $117.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AMD is benefiting from the sale of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, owing to the increasing proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud, gaming and data center domains. The growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD provided strong 2022 guidance for revenues backed by robust growth across all businesses. Higher server and client processor revenues are likely to lead to a sequential increase. The Xilinx and Pensando acquisition will boost AMD's data center business. Alliances with Amazon, Microsoft, Baidu and JD.com augment business prospects. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.04.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

