AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will post sales of $481.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $513.50 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $376.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

ASIX stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 290,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,090. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $4,101,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 113.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

