Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.11.
About Advaxis (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.