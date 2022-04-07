Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $65.46. 134,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,895. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.