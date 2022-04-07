African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 429,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 223,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$21.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14.

About African Gold Group (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

