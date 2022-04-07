AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.06. 2,011,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,881,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 4.36.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing, and analyzing of images and data captured by drones and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.