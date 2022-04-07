Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

