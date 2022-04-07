Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.38.
Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.11.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.