Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$24.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.77.

Air Canada stock opened at C$22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.01. The company has a market cap of C$8.22 billion and a PE ratio of -2.24. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.17.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Insiders sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602 in the last ninety days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

