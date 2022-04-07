Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.84) to €4.60 ($5.05) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Air France-KLM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,122. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

