AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives GBX 397 Average Target Price from Analysts

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 397 ($5.21).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AJB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.31) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 320 ($4.20) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, January 17th.

AJB stock traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 313.20 ($4.11). 387,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 311.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 359.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 29.42. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.35) and a one year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.23).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

