Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.81

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 97808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

