Aleen Gulvanessian Acquires 7,638 Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) insider Aleen Gulvanessian acquired 7,638 shares of Macfarlane Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £9,929.40 ($13,022.16).

Shares of LON:MACF opened at GBX 128 ($1.68) on Thursday. Macfarlane Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 146 ($1.91). The company has a market capitalization of £202.00 million and a P/E ratio of 16.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 2.33 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

About Macfarlane Group (Get Rating)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.