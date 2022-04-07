Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Down 4.6%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.40. 3,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,772,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $5,278,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $4,631,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $9,490,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

