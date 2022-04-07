ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of ALE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.58. 17,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,075. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

