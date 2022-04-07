Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($295.60) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €247.75 ($272.25).
FRA:ALV opened at €214.70 ($235.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €213.77 and a 200 day moving average of €207.61. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($227.25).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
