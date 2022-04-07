Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($295.60) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €247.75 ($272.25).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €214.70 ($235.93) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €213.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €207.61. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a one year high of €206.80 ($227.25).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

