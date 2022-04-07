AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

