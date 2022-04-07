AllSafe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $91,437.18 and $10.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023394 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 71.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

