Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 404,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,408,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of SQM opened at $85.00 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

