Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 970,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,046,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.17% of WalkMe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WKME. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,414,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,303,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,553,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,462,000 after acquiring an additional 180,665 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth $4,570,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get WalkMe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About WalkMe (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.