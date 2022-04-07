Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 5,023,428 MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,023,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,034,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 4.33% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 71,555 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

