Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 945,053 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 945,053 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,447,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.43% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

