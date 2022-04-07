Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $18.70 Million in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 389,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STAG opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.