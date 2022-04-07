Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $16.89 Million Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.23% of Acuity Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 100.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

AYI opened at $168.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.57 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

