Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,127,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 321.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,028 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 25.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $358.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.84. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.79 and a 1 year high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

