Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,106,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,276,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.39% of LXP Industrial Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $68,466,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,613,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $23,912,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $7,013,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.63. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.