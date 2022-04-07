Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,081,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of IDEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

IEX opened at $194.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.